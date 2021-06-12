Suspension of Medall’s RT-PCR test license revoked

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Medall’s RT-PCR test licence suspension has been revoked by the Tamil Nadu government after an equiry team found the discrepancy in Covid-positive cases number was found to have been caused by a clerical error. The allegation of nexus between the lab and the private hospital was also found to be baseless. The ICMR database has been updated with corrected data, according to a company press release.
The laboratory’s licence was suspended on May 21 for negligence. An analysis of ICMR portal revealed that the laboratory had uploaded around 4,000 samples that had tested negative for Covid as positive on May 19 and 20. Also, results of the RT PCR samples received from Kolkata were uploaded as samples received from Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu.
There are a lot of incomplete details found in the list of positive cases entered daily, the order added.
A company press release issued on Saturday said that the inspection team, which visited the premises. found the testing process to be satisfactory and the entire lab to be following all the set guidelines. It advised Medall to have its staff at the lab vaccinated and to ensure ICMR is updated with the corrected data.
The ICMR database has since been updated with the correct data. Most staff at the lab have been vaccinated with the rest to be inoculated depending on vaccine availability. Medall has added a layer of supervision to avoid such clerical error while inputting test data into the ICMR servers in the future, which was also one of the recommendations of the inspection committee.
Arjun Ananth, CEO, Medall, said: “I am relieved to see our testing process rigor and sanctity validated and there being nothing to prove the alleged nexus between Medall and any hospital.
“We are among the largest private players doing RT-PCR, antigen and antibody tests in Tamil Nadu and we will continue to be active and proud partners in the state government’s efforts to contain the pandemic,” he said.
