Swiggy delivery staff protest cut in delivery fee

Over 3,000 workers of food delivery service firm Swiggy have begun a strike in Hyderabad, protesting against reduction in fee during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The sudden strike by the Swiggy delivery staff has impacted the sales of major restaurants with most of the consumers preferring to order the food over the app.
The protestors held bike rallies in different parts of the city. “Delivery executives have not logged in and have not picked-up orders,” Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers has said in a statement.
The delivery personnel have alleged that the firm has reduced the fee to ₹15 from ₹35, which is severely impacting their income. The firm, however, continues to charge ₹35 per delivery to the customers, they alleged.
Swiggy, however, denied the allegations, saying most of the delivery partners in the city made over ₹45 an order.
