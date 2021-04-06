T-Hub launches fifth batch of Lab32 programme with 30 start-ups

:

T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem player, has launched the fifth batch of its flagship pre-acceleration programme Lab32 with 30 start-ups. The programme, which will run till June 2021, will continue with its hybrid model.

The start-ups will receive “goal-oriented consultation” from leading experts on business goals such as revenue growth, customer acquisition, market expansion and product roadmap.

The shortlisted start-ups, which hail from cities such as Bengaluru, Patna and NOIDA, represent sectors such as media, software-as-a-service, healthtech, e-commerce, drones, blockchain and agritech.

“Lab32 prepares the start-ups for rapid growth ,making them investment ready,” he said.

More than 300 start-ups from across the country applied for this batch. The start-ups were selected based on technology component, their market readiness and the maturity of the founders, he said.

In the first month of the Lab32 programme, T-Hub will conduct a pre-programme assessment to understand the requirements of the start-ups in detail.

The programme will also include a series of workshops for marketing and product design tracks.

The programme will conclude with a Demo Day which will allow the start-ups to present their solutions to investors, corporates and mentors.

The shortlisted start-ups include Aireal Automation, AquaExchange Agritech, Born Bright, HESA Global, HivedIn, NaPanta, Skill Monks and Prednalytics Health.