T-Hub launches fifth batch of Lab32 programme with 30 start-ups

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
:
T-Hub, a start-up ecosystem player, has launched the fifth batch of its flagship pre-acceleration programme Lab32 with 30 start-ups. The programme, which will run till June 2021, will continue with its hybrid model.
The start-ups will receive “goal-oriented consultation” from leading experts on business goals such as revenue growth, customer acquisition, market expansion and product roadmap.
The shortlisted start-ups, which hail from cities such as Bengaluru, Patna and NOIDA, represent sectors such as media, software-as-a-service, healthtech, e-commerce, drones, blockchain and agritech.
“Lab32 prepares the start-ups for rapid growth ,making them investment ready,” he said.
More than 300 start-ups from across the country applied for this batch. The start-ups were selected based on technology component, their market readiness and the maturity of the founders, he said.
In the first month of the Lab32 programme, T-Hub will conduct a pre-programme assessment to understand the requirements of the start-ups in detail.
The programme will also include a series of workshops for marketing and product design tracks.
The programme will conclude with a Demo Day which will allow the start-ups to present their solutions to investors, corporates and mentors.
The shortlisted start-ups include Aireal Automation, AquaExchange Agritech, Born Bright, HESA Global, HivedIn, NaPanta, Skill Monks and Prednalytics Health.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...