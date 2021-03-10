Tackling Covid-19: Karnataka to restrict large gatherings

Karnataka plans to take strict measures to restrict large gatherings such as marriages, social functions or public gatherings. But plans no restrictions on intra-State travel.

K Sudhakar, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister, told media that guidelines have already been issued to all the districts to restrict large public gatherings.

“Hotels and Marriage Halls have been instructed to take necessary steps to contain the infection from spreading. Precautionary guidelines have also been issued in this regard. We have banned late-night parties since more people gather in such places. As there is a spike in the cases in neighbouring States, we have taken all the steps to restrain it from spreading here.”

Bosch’s CSR

The minister said currently vaccination is being administered at 3,500 centres across the State.

Earlier in the day, the minister was speaking at the inauguration of Singasandra Primary Health Care (PHC) centre built jointly by the Health and Family Welfare Department and Bosch CSR activity, said CSR initiatives should focus more towards improving public healthcare facilities.

“It is Public Healthcare Centres (PHCs) are the fundamental building blocks of the public healthcare system and our government is taking measures to strengthen them and corporates should help by funding them.” Sudhakar added.