Tackling Covid-19: Karnataka to restrict large gatherings

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Karnataka plans to take strict measures to restrict large gatherings such as marriages, social functions or public gatherings. But plans no restrictions on intra-State travel.
K Sudhakar, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister, told media that guidelines have already been issued to all the districts to restrict large public gatherings.
“Hotels and Marriage Halls have been instructed to take necessary steps to contain the infection from spreading. Precautionary guidelines have also been issued in this regard. We have banned late-night parties since more people gather in such places. As there is a spike in the cases in neighbouring States, we have taken all the steps to restrain it from spreading here.”
The minister said currently vaccination is being administered at 3,500 centres across the State.
Earlier in the day, the minister was speaking at the inauguration of Singasandra Primary Health Care (PHC) centre built jointly by the Health and Family Welfare Department and Bosch CSR activity, said CSR initiatives should focus more towards improving public healthcare facilities.
“It is Public Healthcare Centres (PHCs) are the fundamental building blocks of the public healthcare system and our government is taking measures to strengthen them and corporates should help by funding them.” Sudhakar added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...