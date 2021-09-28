Take it as a challenge, complete Zojila tunnel by December 2023, Gadkari tells MEIL

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has urged MEIL to expedite work on the 14.15-km Zojila Tunnel, and to take it up as a “challenge and complete the project by December 2023” ahead of the 2026 deadline.
The Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd is expediting the execution of the ₹4,600-crore project, connecting the Leh-Ladakh region to Srinagar.
Gadkari and VK Singh, the Minister of State for Transport and Highways, visited the site to see the progress.
Gadkari said that many more new projects worth ₹1-lakh crore are in the proposal stage and will help accelerate the development in the valley and boost the local economy. MEIL Managing Director PV Krishna Reddy and Director Ch Subbaiah and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) officials briefed the ministers and the team about the project progress and assured of early completion, according to a statement.
This project coming up at an altitude of 11,578 ft will provide all-weather connectivity to Leh against just five months access with the Srinagar-Ladakh highway closed from mid-November to April, cutting off this entire region from the rest of the world.
This pass will also provide easy movement of the Army vehicles. MEIL was awarded the project in October 2020 by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation.
Constructing this tunnel project in the Himalayas is quite challenging, given the extremely harsh wheather and atmospheric conditions. Once completed, it will be India’s longest road tunnel, and Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel. Several bridges are being constructed along this route and works are being executed at a brisk pace.
A connecting tunnel from Z-Morh on NH-1 to Zojila tunnel will also be built in the Zojila Ghats between Sonamarg and Kargil.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...