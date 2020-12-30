Tamil Nadu bags Digital India Award 2020 – GOLD

Tamil Nadu has won the Digital India Award-2020 – GOLD under the Category- “Excellence in Digital Governance - State/UT”.

This award was conferred by the President Ram Nath Kovind during the Digital India Award-2020 virtual Ceremony held on Wednesday.

The award was instituted under the aegis of National Portal of India, to serve the purpose of bringing to the fore innovative digital solutions and thereby inspiring emulation by all Government entities.

It acknowledges the State/UT that displays exemplary initiative in establishing comprehensive digital presence in sectors such as health, labour, finance, social justice and environment leading to the accomplishment of Sustainable Development Goals. Use of emerging technologies such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Natural Language Processing, Voice User Interface, Big Data & Analytics and Virtual Reality are also assessed.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice; Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY; Neeta Verma, Director General, NIC and Hans Raj Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, IT Department, participated in the event.