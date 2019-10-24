Tamil Nadu bypolls: AIADMK leads in Vikravandi and Nanuguri seats

Early trends shows that the ruling AIADMK is leading in both the Vikravandi and Nanuguri Assembly constituencies for which bypolls were held on October 21.

In Vikravandi, at the end of eight rounds, the AIADMK’s MR Muthamizhselvan was ahead of the DMK candidate N Pugazhenthi by a margin of 19,927 votes.

In Nanguneri, at the end of round three, the ruling party’s Reddiarpatti V Narayanan is ahead of Congress candidate Manoharan with a margin of around 4,400 votes.

Incidentally, the AIADMK lost both the seats to the DMK and Congress in 2016. The bypolls were necessitated following the death of DMK’s Vikravandi MLA K Rathamani and the resignation of Nanguneri Congress MLA H Vasanthakumar, who quit after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Kanyakumari district.

Boost to AIADMK

The results will not drastically alter the political arithmetic in Tamil Nadu. A win for the AIADMK, which has a majority in the Assembly with 123 members out of the 234 seats, will increase its tally by another two seats.

However, with just 18 months left for the 2021 Assembly elections, a win in both the bypolls will help the ruling party to face the assembly elections two years from now after it faced one of its worst defeats in the recently held Lok Sabha polls in which it won just one seat.

The bypolls saw fierce competition between the ruling AIADMK and DMK. Other parties, including Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam and TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, have refrained from contesting. Both did not contest the Vellore Lok Sabha elections

O Paneerselvam, AIADMK coordinator and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister told reporters ruled out the question of VK Sasikala, a close aide of J Jayalalithaa, being accommodated in the party after she is released from jail in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case.

At the AIADMK party headquarter in Alwarpet, there was jubilation from around 9 am as party workers assembly in large numbers and burst crackers, and distributed sweets on the early trends of the by-polls.

At the neighbouring Puducherry, Congress retained the Kamaraj Nagar Assembly seat.