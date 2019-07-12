Tamil Nadu CM unveils more than ₹1,100 cr projects for industries, IT and e-governance

Taking Manipur’s flavours beyond its borders
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced projects worth more than ₹1,100 crore including a new IT complex in Coimbatore, a trade centre and a Centre of Excellence for the aerospace sector in Chennai, creation of infrastructure for exporters at SIPCOT industrial estates and e-governance projects.
With the growing demand for IT space, a technology complex with a built-up area of 5 lakh sq ft on a nine-acre site in Coimbatore will be established at an outlay of ₹200 crore.
To promote the manufacture of aerospace and high-tech equipment, a centre of excellence over a lakh sq ft will be constructed involving an investment of ₹100 crore at the proposed Advanced Computing and Engineering Design facility at the Aerospace Park at Sriperumbudur near Chennai, the Chief Minister told the Assembly. The government will also strengthen the infrastructure and create plug-and-play facilities for exporters at SIPCOT industrial estates located in Vallam Vadagal near Chennai and Perundurai in Erode district, at an investment of ₹50 crore each.
For the benefit of industries and exporters located on the IT corridor of Chennai, a 50,000 sq ft trade complex incorporating facilities such as conference halls and training centres will be set up at a cost of ₹40 crore.
As part of its focus on industry 4.0 technologies, TNeGA (Tamil Nadu e-governance agency) will create a “Blockchain Backbone Infrastructure,” at a cost of about ₹41 crore, a move that will help keep the government keep its data protected.
Also, in an indication of a big leap in State’s e-governance, key documents such as birth and death certificates will soon be downloadable from a proposed “citizen’s vault” using a mobile phone. This project will be implemented at a cost of ₹90 crore, he said.
To serve the water requirements of industries located in Tuticorin and nearby areas, a desalination plant with a capacity of 60 million litres a day will be established the Tuticorin district at an investment of ₹634 crore.
The Chief Minister also announced several measures aimed at promoting Tamil Nadu for investments. The State will connect with the Tamil Diaspora, Tamil Sangams and trade and industry bodies to create “investment ambassadors” in order to bring investments into the State. For this purpose, a separate section, Yaadum Oorey (to us all places are one), and a portal will be created at an outlay of ₹60 lakh.
It will also create country-specific special desks to guide and support investors from Japan, South Korea, US, China, Taiwan, France, Israel and Germany. Also, a special section of Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance Bureau will be established at Tamil Nadu Bhavan in New Delhi, he said.
“An online grievance portal, ‘Biz Buddy’, will be created at a cost of ₹50 lakh and the portal promises to resolve the issues within four weeks.
