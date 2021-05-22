Tamil Nadu: Complete lockdown from May 24 to May 31

Tami Nadu government has announced a complete Covid-19 lockdown from May 24 to May 31 without any concessions as health experts anticipate the coronavirus to peak in the State during the month end.

However, the State government has suspended restrictions on May 22 and May 23 to allow shops to be kept open till 9 pm to enable people purchase essential requirements.

Private buses have been allowed to operate today and tomorrow to help people who need to travel between districts, said a State government press release.

Also read: TN: Lockdown yet to slow Covid down

This was decided after Chief Minister MK Stalin held a meeting with a health experts committee, which recommended a complete lockdown without any concessions, on Saturday morning. Subsequently, he chaired a meeting of leaders of legislature parties. “The spread of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu is expected to peak by May end or June first week,” he said during the meeting.

During the lockdown, only medical shops; distribution of milk, water; newspapers and movement of agricultural products will be allowed. Distribution of fruits and vegetables will be done by the local administration through mobile vans.

Staff working in private sector companies; banks and IT companies have been asked to work from home. E-commerce services allowed from 8 am to 6 pm; restaurants from 6 am to 10 am, 12 noon to 3 pm, and 6 pm to 9 pm. Delivery service providers like Swiggy and Zomato can function only during this time, the release said.