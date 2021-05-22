Tamil Nadu: Complete lockdown from May 24 to May 31

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Tami Nadu government has announced a complete Covid-19 lockdown from May 24 to May 31 without any concessions as health experts anticipate the coronavirus to peak in the State during the month end.
However, the State government has suspended restrictions on May 22 and May 23 to allow shops to be kept open till 9 pm to enable people purchase essential requirements.
Private buses have been allowed to operate today and tomorrow to help people who need to travel between districts, said a State government press release.
Also read: TN: Lockdown yet to slow Covid down
This was decided after Chief Minister MK Stalin held a meeting with a health experts committee, which recommended a complete lockdown without any concessions, on Saturday morning. Subsequently, he chaired a meeting of leaders of legislature parties. “The spread of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu is expected to peak by May end or June first week,” he said during the meeting.
During the lockdown, only medical shops; distribution of milk, water; newspapers and movement of agricultural products will be allowed. Distribution of fruits and vegetables will be done by the local administration through mobile vans.
Staff working in private sector companies; banks and IT companies have been asked to work from home. E-commerce services allowed from 8 am to 6 pm; restaurants from 6 am to 10 am, 12 noon to 3 pm, and 6 pm to 9 pm. Delivery service providers like Swiggy and Zomato can function only during this time, the release said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...