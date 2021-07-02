Tamil Nadu extends lockdown with fresh relaxations

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the Covid-19 lockdown from July 5 to July 12 (6 am) with uniform fresh relaxations across the State. The relaxation includes cancellation of the e-pass/e-registration system for inter-district movement.
The fresh relaxations have come at a time when the daily Covid-19 positive cases have declined significantly.
Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced classification of districts under three categories, depending upon the infection spread. This will cease to exist from Monday.
All shops and activities will be allowed to operate till 8 pm; restaurants from 6 am to 8 pm, but with 50 per cent capacity, and gyms, gaming facilities and restaurants in clubs will be allowed to function with all the necessary precautionary measures in place, the statement said.
Meanwhile, the daily coronavirus cases in the State declined further to 4,230 on Friday (4,481 on Thursday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 24,88,407.
After 4,982 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 36,707.
The number of deaths registered was 97 and 1,60,810 samples were tested.
Coimbatore had the highest number of cases at 486, while Chennai had 238 infections; all the other districts had fewer cases, Health Department data said.
