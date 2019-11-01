National

Tamil Nadu government approves 21 projects

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 01, 2019 Published on November 01, 2019

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu government, on Friday, gave approval for 21 projects that will bring a total investment of Rs 8,120 crore, and generate employment for nearly 16,000 people, according to a State government press release.

The approval for these projects was given at the Industries Department High Powered Committee Meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami. The meeting was held at the Secretariat.

The 21 projects will come up at various places, including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore, Salem, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Dindugul and Tiruchirapalli.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam, Minister for Electricity P Thangamani, Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development SP Velumani, Minister for Industries MC Sampath, Minister for Environment KC Karuppannan, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management and Information Technology RB Udhayakumar and Minister for Rural Industries P Benjamin, the release said.

