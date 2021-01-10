Tamil Nadu government to provide 2GB free data to over nine lakh students

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday announced that the State government will provide 2GB free data per day to more than nine lakh college and polytechnic students from this month to April 2021.

This has been done to help students to attend online classes, the State’s Chief Minister said in an official statement.

The scheme will benefit students in government and government-aided arts, science and engineering colleges and polytechnics. Students receiving scholarships in private colleges will also be included in this scheme.

The data cards for the above students will be issued through Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (ELCOT).

Though colleges have reopened for final year under-graduate and post-graduate students, majority of colleges have been conducting online classes for students.

The Chief Minister urged students to make use of the free data given by the government for effective online learning.

The State government has also been implementing a free laptop scheme under which it has been providing free laptops students in government and government-aided college students.