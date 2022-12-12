Chennai, Dec 12

National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE), an autonomous R&D institution of the Union Ministry of New Renewable Energy (MNRE), has indicated that with its long coastline, Tamil Nadu carries the potential of establishing about 1.8 GW worth of nearshore wind power projects.

NIWE, headquartered in Chennai, has prepared a pre-feasibility report on the potential for nearshore wind projects and has estimated that there could be a capacity addition of about 1.8 GW through with nearshore wind turbines. These projects can be built in four locations in the state including Tuticorin.

“With minor modifications in the structures of the on-shore wind turbines of 3-4 MW, we can try to install them to the tune of 1.8 GW in four places. NIWE has already prepared the report and we are now talking to the district collectors to obtain NOCs for lands that could be used to develop the nearshore projects,” said Rajesh Katyal, Director General (Additional Charge), NIWE.

Lower production costs

It is gathered that nearshore wind plants have comparatively lower costs of connection, foundation and operation, and maintenance. “Tamil Nadu boasts of a long coastline, developed ports, and a wind manufacturing base near the coast, which can drive down the cost for nearshore installations. Parallels can be drawn from countries such as Vietnam, which have successfully implemented nearshore wind projects. More than one-third of Vietnam’s wind power capacity of 7 GW comes from nearshore,” said a recent report by Global Wind Energy Council.

Katyal said NIWE has also made a wind-solar hybrid map for the benefit of Tamil Nadu. During the evening time wind is good to the range of 6-7 meters on an average per second and during the day time, the solar insolation is also good to the tune of about 1,800 kWh/m3. This is a very good combination and both can complement each other.

“As per the MNRE’s hybrid policy, we can add solar panels to the good wind turbines which are being installed in Muppandal and other areas. And in solar projects we can add 25-30 per cent of turbines so that the hybrid projects can also increase the generation manifold to the State’s grid, he added.