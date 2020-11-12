Tamil Nadu reports 2,112 new Covid-19 cases

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Another 2,112 coronavirus positive cases were added in Tamil Nadu in the State in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 7,52,521.
However, after 2,347 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined further to 18,395. There were 25 deaths registered and 77,356 samples tested.
Chennai added 565 infections; 681 patients were discharged, and six deaths were reported.
After Chennai, the city of Coimbatore reported the maximum number of infections with 190, followed by Chengalpattu (148) and Thiruvallur (120), says data by the State health ministry.
