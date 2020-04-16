National

Tamil Nadu reports 25 new coronavirus cases

PTI Chennai | Updated on April 16, 2020 Published on April 16, 2020

This disease is a big challenge, says CM K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu reported a fresh Covid-19 death, while 25 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the state’s toll due to it to 15 and total cases to 1,267 on Thursday, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said.

He said the lower number of fresh cases showed the government was containing the spread of the contagion.

Fresh cases on Wednesday stood at 38, a little more than Tuesday’s tally of 31, unlike higher numbers seen earlier in the week. The State had reported 98 fresh cases on Monday and 106 on Sunday.

“This disease is a big challenge,” the Chief Minister told a press conference after chairing a meeting of district collectors to take stock of the preventive measures being implemented across the state.

