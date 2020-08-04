Tamil Nadu reports 5,063 more Covid-19 cases

There was a slight dip in the number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, 5,063 cases were reported as against 5,609 on Monday.

The total number of infections in the State has risen to 2,68,285. However, after 6,501 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Tuesday, the number of active cases stands at 55,152. For the second consecutive day, over 100 deaths were reported in day due to the virus as 108 Covid-19 patients died, taking the total death toll to 4,349.

The total number of samples tested on Tuesday was 55,122.

In the last 24 hours in Chennai, an additional 1,023 cases (total 1,04,027) were reported; 1,143 patients were discharged and 23 deaths were reported. The number of active cases in the city is 11,856.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (245); Coimbatore (228); Cuddalore (264); Kallakurichi (149); Kancheepuram (220); Kanyakumari (128); Sivagangai (141); Theni (292); Thiruvallur (358); Thiruvannamalai (132); Thoothukudi (189); Tirunelveli (155); Vellore (160) and Virudhunagar (424), according to the Health Ministry.