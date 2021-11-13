Tamil Nadu reports 809 new Covid cases

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 809 new Covid cases as against 812 on Friday. After 934 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 9,751.

There were 14 deaths registered and 1,01,034 samples tested. Chennai reported 120 (114) new cases and Coimbatore 134 (109).

On Saturday, 3,51,403 persons were vaccinated as against 3,49,493 persons on Friday, as per health department data.