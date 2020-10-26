Tamil Nadu reports dip in Covid cases

Tamil Nadu reported a further dip in the daily CoronaVirus cases with 2,708 infections reported as against 2,869 on Sunday and 2,886 on Saturday.

Total number of infections rose to 7,11,713. However, after 4,014 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to 29,268. There were 32 deaths and 72,236 samples tested.

Chennai reported an additional 747 infections; 1,482 covid-19 patients were discharged and 7 deaths.

After Chennai, the Coimbatore district had the maximum number of new infections with 253 followed by Salem (165); Chengalpattu (143); Thiruvallur (133); Kancheepuram (119) and Thiruppur (109), according to State Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Agriculture, R Doraikannu, who is being treated for severe Covid-19 pneumonia and its complications at the Kauvery Hospital, continues to be critically ill.

Maintaining the functions of the vital organs continues to be a challenge considering his comorbidities. He is on maximal life support and his response to treatment over next 24 hours will determine the prognosis, says a release from the hospital.