Tamil Nadu reports dip in Covid cases

Galaxy Buds Live: Unique design and balanced sound
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Tamil Nadu reported a further dip in the daily CoronaVirus cases with 2,708 infections reported as against 2,869 on Sunday and 2,886 on Saturday.
Total number of infections rose to 7,11,713. However, after 4,014 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to 29,268. There were 32 deaths and 72,236 samples tested.
Chennai reported an additional 747 infections; 1,482 covid-19 patients were discharged and 7 deaths.
After Chennai, the Coimbatore district had the maximum number of new infections with 253 followed by Salem (165); Chengalpattu (143); Thiruvallur (133); Kancheepuram (119) and Thiruppur (109), according to State Health Ministry data.
Meanwhile, State Minister for Agriculture, R Doraikannu, who is being treated for severe Covid-19 pneumonia and its complications at the Kauvery Hospital, continues to be critically ill.
Maintaining the functions of the vital organs continues to be a challenge considering his comorbidities. He is on maximal life support and his response to treatment over next 24 hours will determine the prognosis, says a release from the hospital.
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Research findings too signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily provide immunity in ...
Alongside applause for ensuring uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs, the sector needs some nurturing
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Sensex, Nifty 50 advanced this week, but face barriers ahead; investors need to be cautious
The stock of Asian Paints, among the largest paint-makers in the country, gained about 1 per cent on Friday on ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...