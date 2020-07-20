TCM Healthcare to produce IIT-Delhi developed Covid test kits

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
The Kochi-based TCM Healthcare, a fully-owned subsidiary of TCM Ltd, which used to be a chemicals manufacturer till recently and was originally founded by Nobel-laureate physicist CV Raman way back in 1943, will start manufacturing Covid-19 test kits developed by IIT-Delhi.
TCM is among the seven companies chosen by IIT-Delhi nationwide to manufacture Covid test kits. Joseph Varghese, Managing Director, TCM Ltd, said the company has identified four units across the country for the production to help distribute the much-needed test kits easily.
The first unit to start production will be the one in Kinfra Biotech Park, which is expected to roll out the first commercial batch by mid-August. In phases, TCM will make 500 units per day which is good for 50,000 tests, as one kit is for 100 tests, he said.
He added that the IIT-Delhi developed RT-PCR assay will be priced at ₹399 and even after adding the RNA isolation and laboratory charges, the cost per test will be considerably cheaper compared to currently available kits in the market, which is around ₹4,500 per test now.
“The IIT-D developed kits are RT PCR ones and they do not depend on imported fluorescent profiles, resulting in the cost difference,” he said.
The company is planning to market the product nationwide through tying up with a couple of leading pharmaceutical companies. Talks with 3-4 pharma companies are already on, he said.
The licensing by IIT-Delhi was started when the testing kit developed by it was approved by ICMR and patented.
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Fintech start-up Cashfree provides a platform that digitises bulk payments for merchants
Along with new smartphones X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo launched a set of true wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS Neo.
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
BSE almond futures, launched recently, will help importers hedge against price volatility
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...