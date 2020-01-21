TDP stalls administrative decentralisation bill in council

The Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) stalled the AP administrative decentralisation bill in the legislative council on Tuesday.

The bill, passed by the State Assembly late on Monday night, provides for the setting up three capitals in Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and Amaravati as the executive, judicial and legislative capitals, respectively.

The TDP has given a notice under Rule 71 Motion and demanded that a debate should be allowed before the tabling of the bill. The Speaker has permitted debate on the bill.

The passage of the bill in the council is not mandatory as the Government can go ahead by treating it as `Deemed to Be Passed’ even if it is rejected by the TDP in the council.

REPUBLIC DAY

Meanwhile, the State Government has reversed its decision to hold Republic Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on January 26. Orders have been issued to officials to make arrangements for the fete in the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.