TDP, YSR Cong gear up for showdown over ‘Chalo Atmakuru’ call

With the ruling YSR Congress and the opposition Telugu Desam Party giving a call for Chalo Atmakuru, the stage is set for a showdown between both the parties in the troubled Palanadu region of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

After the YSR Congress came to power with a landslide victory, tension has been mounting between the two parties in several districts.

The opposition TDP leaders and cadre have alleged that false cases are being registered again them by the police at the instigation of the local YSR Congress leaders and that the ruling party is attacking them in person and destroying their properties.

The issue seems to have reached a flashpoint in the Palanadu region. According to TDP leaders, including former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, hundreds of TDP workers were forced to flee their villages due to attacks by the YSR Congress leaders and the TDP has been holding a rehabilitation camp for them in Guntur for the past 10 days.

In the backdrop, earlier this week, the TDP gave a call for Chalo Atmakuru. Naidu stated that he would personally take the TDP workers back to the villages, challenging the government to register a case against him.

“The State government has forced us to take the step. Our party workers are being terrorised in Palanadu and their properties being destroyed and yet the police are acting in a most partisan manner, registering cases against them and letting the ruling party perpetrators go scot-free. We have the right to self-defence and the TDP is forced to take the step,” he said.

Rebutting the allegation, State Home Minister Sucharita said the TDP was creating unnecessary trouble, making false allegations, and everything was all right in the region. “The opposition party wants to make political capital out of it. Mr Chandrababu Naidu is rousing passions to a fever pitch,” she said.

Meanwhile, the ruling party also gave a call for Chalo Atmakuru and YSR Congress leader Ambati Rambabu said his party leaders would go to the region, taking along with them “the victims of TDP’s misrule during the past five years”. State Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang said on Tuesday that prohibitory orders under Section 144 had been imposed in the region and he urged all political parties and leaders to co-operate with the police.