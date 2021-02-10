Tea Board to soon submit details of welfare scheme for women workers in Assam, West Bengal

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Tea Board, in consultation with the Ministry of Commerce, is working on evolving the finer details of a scheme aimed at the welfare of tea workers, especially women and children in Assam and West Bengal.
In the latest Budget, the Finance Minister had proposed to provide ₹1,000 crore for the welfare of tea garden workers and said that a special scheme would be devised for the same.
The details of the scheme and will be shortly submitted before the Department of Commerce, for implementation, the Board said in a press statement.
The broad contours of the scheme will include health, education and skill development, and aims to significantly enhance the quality of life of the women workers and help in capacity building of their dependents by infusing adequate skills.
Women constitute nearly 50 per cent of the total workforce in tea gardens. They deftly accomplish an entire gamut of activities — ranging from nursery to planting, bringing up young saplings, plucking, pruning and manufacturing in the factory.
“The proposed scheme will significantly incentivise the tea garden workers, especially women labourers, and foster amongst them a feeling of self reliance and an acknowledgement of their service,” the release said.
Assam and West Bengal together contribute 81 per cent to the country’s total tea production (52 per cent by Assam and 29 per cent by West Bengal). There are 4.17 lakh women workers in Assam and 2.06 lakh women workers in West Bengal.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...