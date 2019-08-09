Team Bizongo wins Bengaluru round

The Bengaluru regional round of BusinessLine Cerebration Corporate Quiz, 2019, presented by Union Bank of India and in association with GM Infinite, on Friday saw a pitched battle among several teams and was eventually won by Team Bizongo.

The quiz was conducted at Christ College, Hosur Road campus, in Bengaluru.

The winning team members, Sanish Samuel and Shikar Pant, were able to fend off a stiff challenge from Team Mu Sigma which for most of the rounds was winning by a good margin until they lost in one of the buzzer rounds.

The sponsors for the event were Union Bank of India with GM Infinite as the regional sponsor. The winner took home a prize of ₹10,000 which was presented by Alok Kumar, Deputy General Manager and Regional Head, Union bank of India.

Team Bizongo, a B2B company that solves packaging design, development, and procurement challenges with a technology-enabled platforms, pipped the team from MuSigma comprising Suvam Palo and Vishwanath Jeyaraman.

The four other finalists in the Bengaluru round were — Red Scarab which secured 15 points, Cloudtail India and Amazon got 10 points each, while Strand LifeSciences failed to open its account. The teams were tested in four rounds of six questions each consisting of text, visual, audio and video formats.

The winning team will go to Mumbai to participate in the finals scheduled for September 7. The winner at the national level will take home a prize money of ₹75,000.The regional-level quizzes will also be held in Chennai (August 10), Kochi (August 23), and New Delhi (August 30).

Quiz master Miraj Vora of QuizWorks posed a total 20 questions to 53 teams in the preliminary written round, after which six teams were selected to the final buzzer round. The participants had to answer some tricky questions and one of them about identifying an VC firm whose website is named, www.a16z.com. The answer was Andressen Horowitz.

Alok Kumar said that the bank, which was launched by the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, was about to celebrate its centenary year soon. He added that the bank has been encouraging students to avail of educational loans if they want to study abroad.