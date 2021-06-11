Telangana aims to raise up to ₹10,000 cr via auction of land parcels, issues SOP

The Telangana Government, which had finalised plans to raise up to ₹10,000 crore by disposal of Government lands and asset parcels that are under the control of various departments, not required for any public purpose and located in prime areas in the State, has now issued standard operating procedure (SOP), including e-auction process, for their disposal.

In a Government Order issued in the name of Somesh Kumar, State Chief Secretary, on behalf of the Industries & Commerce Department, an SOP was issued to auction these land parcels/assets located in various prime locations in the State.

Reflecting the sign of tough times, the State Cabinet last month had decided to sell lands and assets under the control of the Government and housing corporation. Following this, an SOP to be followed by various nodal agencies for the electronic auction process, was issued.

As per the Government Land Allotment Policy it had allotted lands for various purposes to Government departments and private organisations and made it clear that they should not be monetised for resource mobilisation. However, to avoid possible encroachments on these lands, it has now permitted these agencies to dispose of these properties. These land parcels of various sizes and shapes are prone to encroachments and unauthorised possession.

As per the SOP, these land parcels could now be monetised through e-auction in a transparent manner and realise competitive rates. These lands will receive accelerated and time-bound approval for layouts and automatic incorporation in the Master Plans, All clearances will be made through TS-bPASS – the Single Window System.

The Government has permitted the Nodal Agency to engage consultants to arrive at a reasonable price.

It has accorded permission to engage MSTC (a GoI agency) as service provider to conduct e-auction. The District Collectors have been directed to ensure that the lands are free of any litigation.