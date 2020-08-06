Telangana announces incentives for firms that hire local manpower

The Telangana Government has announced a new policy that seeks to provide additional incentives to local people in certain categories.

Taking a cue from States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Telangana has decided to provide additional incentives to firms that hire 70 per cent of their unskilled workforce and 50 per cent of skilled workforce from among locals.

In the second category, the benefits will be extended to firms that hire 80 per cent of their unskilled workforce and 60 per cent of skilled workforce from among locals.

The State Cabinet, at its marathon 8.30-hour meet on Wednesday, discussed the incentives given in States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

In view of the criticism that those States faced for reserving jobs for locals, Telangana said it helps firms in training their workforce through Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge (TASK). It would also rope in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnic colleges to train skilled manpower required by firms to fulfil the norms.