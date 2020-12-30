Telangana asks Centre for funds for municipal projects

The Telangana government has asked the Union Government to provide funds for various projects being taken up in municipalities in the Budget for 2021-22.

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao has asked the Centre to allocate ₹750 crore for the establishment of a robust sewerage infrastructure in Hyderabad.

“We proposed to development a 2,232-km long sewage line network at a total cost of ₹3,722 crore in the next three years. We request the Centre to chip in 20 per cent (₹750 crore) of the total project cost of ₹3,722 crore,” he said.

He wrote a letter to the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardip Singh Puri, and the Finance Minister , Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting for allocation of funds for the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP).

Citing the example of the recent flooding of Hyderabad, he underscored the challenges in natural flow of water due to narrowing of nalas and storm water drains.

“As a permanent solution to the issue, the government has prepared SNDP to plan and develop a comprehensive storm water drainage network in Hyderabad,” the Minister said in the letter.

“We request you to sanction ₹240 crore for the ₹1,200-crore project,” he said.

He also asked funds for the Metro Project in Warangal and solid waste management in various urban local bodies in the State.

“Warangal Metro Neo Rail will be of 15.5 km length which would be laid at an estimated cost of ₹1,050 crore,” he said, requesting for ₹210 crore for the project.