Telangana Assembly opposes CAA/NRC/NPR

The Telangana Assembly has passed a resolution opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Besides violating principles of equality, non-discrimination, secularism, the CAA, NPR and NRC will also endanger the lives of vulnerable groups who do not possess adequate documentary proof of their citizenship, the Resolution said.

The House has appealed to the Union Government to amend the CAA, 2019, to remove all references to any religion or to any foreign country, keeping in view the apprehensions among the people. The resolution also expressed concern over the proposed implementation of NPR and NRC which may result in exclusion of large number of people.

Moreover, there are serious questions as to the legality and constitutionality of CAA, NPR and NRC.

The House asked the Telangana government to take all necessary steps to safeguard the people of Telangana from exercises such as NPR and NRC.

“As many as seven State Assemblies have passed resolutions against the controversial moves. There were agitations across the country opposing the CAA, NPR and NRC. We should not promote divisive politics,” Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said.

Introducing the resolution in the House on Monday, he said, “it was very difficult for people to secure their birth certificates.” “Even I don’t have it,” he said.

Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka and MIM leader Akbaruddin supported the resolution.

“There have been concerted attempts to tinker with the inclusive and non-religious nature of Indian citizenship through the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, National Population Register and, the National Register of Citizens,” the resolution said.