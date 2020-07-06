Telangana Bankers’ Committee pegs credit outlay at ₹1.61 lakh crore in FY21

The Telangana State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) has pegged the current financial year’s Annual Credit Plan outlay at ₹1,61,620 crore as against ₹1,46,238.44 crore for 2019-20, an increase of 10.52 per cent.

Of the total credit plan, Priority Sector share is ₹1,22,720 crore (75.93 per cent), disbursals under Priority Sector Advances projected at ₹1,22,720.61 crore against ₹1,11,288.22 crore for the year 2020-21, an increase of 10.27 per cent over 2019-20.

For the agricultural sector, projected disbursals were at ₹75,141.71 crore as against ₹68,596.71 crore for the year 2020-21, an increase of 9.54 per cent over the previous year.

While for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) ₹35,196.87 crore has been projected for disbursals during 2020-21, ₹8,048.75 crore has been allocated for the housing sector, ₹2,165.73 crore for Education Loans and ₹2,167.55 crore for other sectors.

Under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhayan after conducting Special SLBC meeting on May 30, 2020, the banks sanctioned ₹2,513 crore and disbursed ₹1,688 crore to MSME beneficiaries under the Guaranteed Emergency Credit line of 20 per cent as of June 2020.

Under Covid-19 assistance of ₹231 crore was disbursed to eligible farmers as 10 per cent Emergency credit line and a total of 68,190 SHG members were extended a loan of ₹370 crore up to June 30, 2020.

The meeting was attended by S Niranjan Reddy, Minister for Agriculture, Telangana and Om Prakash Mishra, CGM, SBI & President, SLBC, Telangana and other officials where the Annual Credit Plan for the year 2020-21 was launched after review of the performance of the Banks for the quarter ended December 2019 and March 2020.

Last year, total bank deposits grew by ₹30,168 crore (6.64 per cent growth) with deposits at ₹4,84,440 crore as on March 31, 2020. Total advances grew by ₹36,544 crore (6.84 per cent growth) and the total advances of all banks were at ₹5,70,418 crore as on March 2020.

Last fiscal, banks lent ₹37,109 crore under Kharif and Rabi and achieved 76.13 per cent of ‘Short term production loans’ target. Banks disbursed ₹14,850 crore as agri term loans towards investment credit and ancillary activities during FY20.