Telangana Cabinet decides to fully lift lockdown curbs

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 19, 2021

Telanagana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao   -  The Hindu

The decision was taken following drop in Covid cases and the pandemic is under check in the State

The Telangana Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to fully remove all lockdown restrictions from June 20..

The cabinet, which met here at 2 pm today, after taking inputs from the State Health officials, who mentioned that the Covid cases have come down and the pandemic is under check, has decided to lift all restrictions.

The lockdown, which was imposed on May 12 after the second wave hit a peak, is to end today (June 19). As of today, the State is faced with 6 pm to 6 am curfew.

With Covid now under control, the Cabinet also decided to allow all educational institutions to function normally, with all necessary precautions, from July 1.

During the meet, the Cabinet will also discuss the various issues relating to State finances, kharif season related issues, hydel power generation and evacuation of Godavari water to various irrigation projects and later supply to other areas.

Published on June 19, 2021

Covid-19
Telangana
