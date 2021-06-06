Telangana Cabinet to meet on June 8 to decide on Covid lockdown, other issues

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has convened a cabinet meet on June 8 at 2 pm to discuss the situation in the state amidst the Corona pandemic and the possibility of relaxation of lockdown.

Apart from Covid related issues, the Cabinet is expected to discuss medical and health situation, agriculture operations, the current economic situation in the state due to lockdown.

The Cabinet may also review works going on various irrigation projects, measures to be taken, availability of water for irrigation during the monsoon and other irrigation related issues.

During the meet, the Cabinet may also discuss the financial assistance being given under Rythu Bandhu, measures taken to control the sale of spurious seeds, availability of fertilisers and pesticides and other agriculture-related issues.

With Corona on the downtrend following the measures taken by the government, the Cabinet is slated to discuss the action to be taken department-wise.

In addition, the Cabinet may dwell on the preventive measures to be taken by the medical and health department and its readiness to face the third wave of Corona, which some experts are predicting.

With the State economy taking a major hit due to the lockdown, the Cabinet will focus on the impact of lockdown on the state’s economy and may take necessary decisions for course correction.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the CM has decided to launch the Diagnostic Centres on June 9 in district headquarters. The CM wanted all the ministers should be present at the launch on the same day and same time.