Telangana Chief Minister lays foundation stone for IT park

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 10, 2020 Published on December 10, 2020

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao laid foundation stone for an IT Park at Duddeda near Siddipet. The government will spend ₹45 crore to build the park, which will have 60,000 sq ft of office space.

Four IT companies have signed memorandum of understanding with the Government in the presence of the Chief Minister to take up space in the IT park.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Government Medical College, which was constructed at a cost of ₹715 crore. He laid the foundation stone for a 1,000-bedded Government gospital, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

