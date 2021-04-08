Telangana CM announces financial aid to teachers

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to release ₹2,000 financial assistance and 25 kg rice free of cost through the fair price shops per month to the teachers and other staff of the recognised private educational institutions in the State as they were facing problems due to shutting down of the educational institutions due to the pandemic.
The Chief Minister said to get the assistance, teachers and other staff of the private educational institutions should apply to the district collector concerned with their bank account details and other relevant information.
He has instructed Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Government’s Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma to hold a video conference and facilitate the transfer.
Orders for the implementation of the required guidelines and action plan will be issued.
Rao said this decision was taken on a humanitarian consideration and it would help 1.5 lakh teachers and staff working in the recognized private educational institutions in the State, according to a statement.
