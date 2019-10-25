Telangana CM discusses panel report on TSRTC workers’ demands

The Government appointed TSRTC Executive Directors’ committee on the demands of striking employees has submitted its report to the corporation’s Managing Director, Sunil Sharma.

The six-member committee was appointed by the State Government, on the orders of the High Court, to look into the demands of about 50,000 employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

The workers have been on strike for about three weeks now. Both the State government and the unions leading the workers have taken a hard stand and are not willing to back down.

The Committee, however, excluded the demand for merger of the corporation with the government.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay, Chief Secretary SK Joshi and other top officials on Friday to discuss the report.

The EDs have assessed the financial implications and other measures needed to meet the demands.

They have reportedly given recommendations on the demands that could and could not be considered. These may form the basis for possible talks with the protesting workers.

JAC assertive

The Joint Action Committee of RTC Employees’ Unions has condemned the Chief Minister’s reaction to the strike and said there was no going back on any of the demands.

JAC Chairman Ashwathama Reddy criticised the Chief Minister for his remarks on the health of the corporation and the strike.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister blamed the unions for the crisis and said that no one could save the corporation, which was in deep financial crisis. Bharatiya Janata Party State President K Laxman asked the RTC employees not to bow down to pressure tactics by the government and carry on the struggle.

Complaint filed on JAC chief

Meanwhile, an RTC driver attached to Kukatpally Depot filed a complaint with Kukatpally police against the JAC Chairman alleging that he was inciting employees, leading to suicide by a few of the staffers.