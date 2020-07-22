Telangana CM for revamp of farming system

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
As Telangana adopts a regulated cropping system from this season, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the officials of Agriculture Department to change the way agriculture is practised.
“We need to bring in modern agriculture practices, replacing the traditional methods of farming. You should study the farming practices in various countries and adopt the best practices,” he said.
“You need to study the global markets and cultivate crops to meet the market demands. The Agriculture department should create special groups for this,” he said.
At a review meeting held here on Wednesday, he asked the officials of the Agriculture Department to collect details on crops grown by each farmer in the State. He appreciated the farmers for following the regulated cropping system.
“They understood the idea and grew crops as per the regulated farming this kharif season. We asked them not to cultivate maize as it is not profitable to grow it in the monsoon season. They followed the suggestion,” he said.
“You must collect the data on which farmer cultivated which crop and to what extent? This information is very important in planning,” he said.
Stating that the State has appointed Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs), each of whom will provide extension and assistance to farmers in an extent of 5,000 acres, he said the government will appoint more AEOs, keeping in view the additional acreage that has been brought under cultivation in the last two-three years.
He wanted the officials to make agriculture a profitable venture as more land is being brought under cultivation.
“We need to revamp the traditional farming methods in order to get more returns. They should be equipped with better farming techniques,” the Chief Minister said.
He said Rythu Vedikas (a hall for farmers to discuss issues pertaining to agriculture) will be ready in the next three months. “Farmers can interact among themselves and with relevant officials and Ministers on the platform,” he said.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...