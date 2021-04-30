Telangana CM orders probe into allegations of land grabbing by Health Minister

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to order an inquiry into the allegations of land encroachments by his senior Cabinet colleague Eatala Rajender and submit a report to him.

Eatala, who has been leading the State’s fight against Covid-19 in the last one year, has been expressing his displeasure over the Chief Minister not giving him appointment. Political analysts see this move as a tipping point and could eventually lead to the exit of Eatala from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The Medak district collector will be asked to inquire into the complaints made by a few farmers against the Health Minister. The complainants alleged that the Minister and his followers encroached their lands on the outskirts of Achampet in Masaipet Mandal in Medak district.

“The Chief Minister also directed Vigilance DGP Purnachandra Rao to find out the truth in the allegations. He issued orders that the primary inquiry on the matter should be done immediately. It should be followed by a detailed inquiry,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Eatala Rajender is the senior most leader in the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after the TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Elected to the Assembly several times, Eatala had been a strong votary of separate Statehood for Telangana.

He was the maiden Finance Minister of the State after it was formed in 2014. In the second term, the relationship between the two turned sour. He expressed his displeasure several times over the Chief Minister not giving him audience.