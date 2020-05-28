National

Telangana defers partial salary for govt staff due to poor revenues

KV Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on May 28, 2020 Published on May 28, 2020

With revenues failing to improve despite relaxing of the lockdown norms, the Telangana government has decided to continue with the salary deferment of its employees and people’s representatives for May.

government employees will get 50 per cent less of their (May) salary, while pensioners will get 25 per cent less pension. The all-India services staff will get 60 per cent less pay, while the contract and outsourcing employees will see a deferment of 10 per cent of their salary.

The government announced this decision on Wednesday after taking stock of the financial situation.

As against the average monthly revenues of ₹12,000 crore, the State could rake in only ₹3,100 crore, including the ₹982 crore that it gets from the Centre under devolution of taxes.

“The salary outgo itself is put at about ₹3,000 crore if paid in full,” a government official said, explaining the rationale behind the decision.

“Though the lockdown norms have been relaxed, there is not much growth in revenues. Besides, the State has to service debts (₹37,400 crore annually),” he said.

The Centre had not responded positively to the State’s request to reschedule the loans. “The government could not borrow more because of the riders that the Centre attached while increasing the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act) limits,” he said.

The monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 (announced during the lockdown) to the poor will be stopped from June. “As the economy is opened, they can find livelihood options,” a government statement said.

Published on May 28, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tamil Nadu inks 17 MoUs with firms totalling investments of ₹15,128 crore
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.