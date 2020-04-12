Telangana identifies 243 Covid-19 containment clusters

As it extended the State-wide lockdown till April 30, the Telangana government has identified 243 Covid-19 containment clusters, with a view to contain the spread the virus to other areas.

The State capital area (under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) has about 123, while the rest of the State has the remaining 120 clusters.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said the government will provide all the essentials at the doorsteps and would not allow any movement of people or vehicles in these clusters.

The number of clusters, which were only 12 early last week in the city and 101 over all in the State, has been increased to 243.

The Chief Minister said the lockdown would be lifted gradually after April 30. “We will allow rice mills, flour mills and food processing units to function to ensure smooth supply of food to the people,” he said.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday night, the Chief Minister said as many as 45 Covid-19 patients were discharged and two died on Saturday.

“All the 25,937 people who returned from abroad and their close kin were out of the quarantine,” he said.

The number of active positive cases in the State is put at 393 and 96 persons have been discharged in all.

Finances in tatters

He said the State earned revenues of ₹100 crore in the first 10 days of April as against ₹4,000 crore in a normal month so far.