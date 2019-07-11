Telangana puzzle: Suicides have dipped, but farmers continue to die in large numbers

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
The number of farmer suicides in Telangana seems to have come down over the past few months. But the agriculture sector continues to suffer from severe distress, and a staggering 12,820 farmers who had taken the Rythu Bima insurance cover have died due to various reasons over the past year.
“About ₹640 crore of the aggregate sum assured has been paid to the kin of 12,820 farmers who had registered for the scheme,” said C Parthasarathi, Telangana’s Principal Secretary (Agriculture).
Of the State’s 60 lakh farmers, only half have registered for the scheme, which provides a life cover of ₹5 lakh each.
The State pays a premium of about ₹2,200 per head to LIC, which has been given the Rythu Bima mandate. The government paid a premium of ₹1,000 crore to the insurance firm to provide the cover.
Farmers in the age group of 18 to 59 years are eligible for the scheme, which was launched last year.
The staggering number of deaths puzzles farmers’ unions and NGOs working in the primary sector. The break-up of reasons for the deaths is not available yet.
“We have seen a dip in the number of suicides in the last few months. But the number of deaths is huge. We need to study this phenomenon,” Ravi Kanneganti of Rythu Swarajya Vedika told BusinessLine.
“The majority of deaths could be due to health reasons. Excise collections have doubled since the formation of Telangana as liquor sales have gone up significantly. The excessive use of pesticides and weedicides, too, is resulting in serious ailments,” he said.
He pointed out that only half of the 60 lakh farmers have been enrolled in the insurance scheme. “This is quite surprising — why such a large number of farmers are still out of insurance cover,” he added.
While the dip in number of suicides is promising, the agrarian distress does persist, said Aribandi Prasada Rao of the Telangana Rythu Sangham.
“Market linkages are very poor, making it prohibitively costly for farmers to sell their produce. The high cost of selling the produce is cutting into margins, resulting in poor returns, particularly in horticultural crops,” he observed.
Lack of access to institutional credit for tenant farmers and those practising shift-cultivation exacerbates the financial stress.
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Can’t buy the vehicle? No problem. Get your hands on their unique, limited edition stuff to join the club
Korean carmaker’s R&D chief dwells on the Kona and the road ahead for electric mobility
Company invests in global startups to help sharpen its focus on small landholdings
The Budget focuses on the fundamentals needed for better insurance penetration
Early retirement is an option for some, provided they have clarity on their plans after the big step
The Budget has made the entire 60 per cent of the withdrawable NPS corpus, tax-free
The stock of BEML gained 7.7 per cent breaching the 21- as well as the 50-day moving averages on Thursday.
Kaifi Azmi belonged to a generation of writers and lyricists who dreamed of an inclusive, post-Partition India ...
On July 6,1942, Anne Frank went into hiding in a warehouse in Amsterdam to escape the Nazis and wrote an ...
I’m standing in my tiny kitchen, wondering which packet of cookies to open: Yummy choco-chip or healthy ...
A documentary film on the hundreds of children’s parliaments around the country that are bringing about social ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...