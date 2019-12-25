Telangana raises the retirement age of RTC staff to 60

The Telangana Government has announced its decision to increase the retirement age of the RTC employees to 60 years from 58.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has signed on the file on Wednesday pertaining to the increase in the age limit for retirement of the RTC staff. The increase in age limit for retirement will be extended to each and every employee of the TSRTC.

The Chief Minister had made this promise when he had a meeting with the representatives of the TSRTC employees recently and Wednesday’s orders are in tune with the promise made by him. It may be recalled that the TSRTC staff went on a prolonged strike recently seeking a number of demands, including merger of the transport corporation with the State government.