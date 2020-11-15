Telangana records 661 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday

Telangana reported 661 new Covid-19 positive cases as the number of tests witnessed a sharp fall on the Deepavali day on Saturday. It tested only 21,264, less than 50 per cent of the tests that it conducted the previous day.

As many as 1,637 patients have recovered from the viral infection, while three persons succumbed on Saturday.

The recovery rate (the total number of patients recovered versus the total number of cases reported so far) has gone up to 93.46 per cent from 93.06 per cent that reported the previous day, according to a media bulletin released on Sunday.

As on Saturday, the State has 15,425 active positive cases, with 12,899 patients taking treatment in home or institutional isolation. The State reported 2,57,374 cases so far, with 2,40,545 patients recovering from the infection.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported 167 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy district with 57 cases and Medchal district with 45 cases.