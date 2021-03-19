Telangana refutes Centre’s claim on vaccine wastage

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
The Telangana Government has refuted the Union Government’s claim that the State topped the list of States where the wastage of Covid vaccines is very high.
“The wastage of vaccines is only 1.22 per cent,” G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health, Government of Telangana, has said.
Telangana doubles number of vaccination centres
He was indirectly referring to the Union Health Secretary’s claim on Wednesday that the State topped the chart with a vaccine wastage level of 17.6 per cent.
In an obvious reference to the Centre’s allegation, the Telangana Health Department issued a statement Thursday evening, giving a break-up of the utilisation of vaccines in the State and the actual quantum of wastage.
Telangana to ramp up Covid testing
The Public Health Director said of the 9,52,550 vaccine doses allotted to the State, as many as 40,540 doses were reserved for personnel belonging to the armed forces. Besides, there is a buffer stock of 25,680 doses.
In all, the net vaccines consumed in the State stand at 8.86 lakh while the actual doses administered are 8.75 lakh as of now. “The actual wastage is 1.22 per cent (and not as claimed by the Union Government),” he said in the statement.
