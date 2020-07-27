Telangana reports 1,473 new Covid cases

National

Telangana has reported 1,473 new Covid-19 positive cases on Monday, while eight patient have succumbed to the viral infection, taking the total number of deaths to 471.

After 774 patients recovering from the infection on Monday, the State has 12,955 active cases at various stages of treatment in government and private hospitals.

The State tested 9,817 samples today, taking the total number of tests so far to 3.63 lakh.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area reported 506 cases, followed Rangareddy district, which clocked 168 cases.

A Health Department official said the State has 15,011 Covid beds available for patients. “Only 2,070 beds are occupied. The rest, including1,290 ICU (intensive care unit) beds, are available,” he said, referring to the complaints that the patients were not able to find beds in private hospitals.

