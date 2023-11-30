Telangana reported a voting percentage of about 36 per cent at 1 pm on Thursday, with Hyderabad registering 21 per cent, the lowest turnout in the State so far, and Medak district registered the highest polling percentage of 50 per cent.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K Chandrashekar Rao cast his vote at Chintamadaka in Siddhipet district, while BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, Pradesh Congress Committee President A Revanth Reddy, and BJP State President and Union Minister Kishan Reddy, along with their family members, cast their votes in Hyderabad.

Several film celebrities including K Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Vijay Devarakonda, Ravi Teja, and film producers Allu Arvind and Daggubati Suresh Babu cast their votes in different polling stations in Hyderabad.

Several rural districts in the State, reported voter turnout of over 40 per cent. While Gadwal reported a voting percentage of 49 per cent, Mahaboobabad 47 per cent, and Jagityal 46 per cent.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at the Nagarjunasagar Dam, the multipurpose dam that is a lifeline for both States, early in the morning, when a large number of the Andhra Pradesh police force barged in and barricaded the dam at the 13th gate, taking control over the dam till that part.

The early morning drama created a flutter with the Opposition party leaders in Telangana alleging that the attempt was aimed at aiding the BRS.

The BJP has submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana alleging that the AP police action was aimed at aiding the BRS party by raking up Telangana sentiment on the polling day.