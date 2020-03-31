Telangana reports five more coronavirus deaths

Five more persons succumbed to COVID-19 in Telangana on Monday, taking the total number of people deceased with the infection in the State to six. On Monday, the State registered six more Novel Coronavirus positive cases, taking the total to 61 active positive cases.

However, the Department of Health and Welfare, which is the nodal agency for disseminating information related to COVID-19 situation in the State, has not divulged the details of the patients who succumbed to the virus attack. It, however, added that all of them attended a religious congregation in Delhi in the second week of March. While two of them died at the Gandhi Hospital, one each died at the Apollo Hospital, Global Hospital, Nizamabad and at Gadwal. The first victim in the State too had attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, 13 persons, who recovered from the infection, have been discharged on Monday after they tested negative. With this, the total number of people discharged after recovering from the infection increased to 14.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that 25,937 people, who returned from abroad, have been under surveillance. He said they would be going off the quarantine period beginning today. He hoped that all of them would complete the quarantine period by April 7.