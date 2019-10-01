Telangana Secretariat now functions from several locations

Helping deeptech ventures to blossom
The Telangana Secretariat (TS) is now functioning as a distributed administration with various ministries, departments and officials relocated to several locations.
The shifting of the ministries, officers and various departments was necessitated after the Government decided to demolish the buildings at the existing premises and construct a new, modern building complex.
With the K Chandrasekhar Rao Government deciding to develop a modern Secretariat building by demolishing the existing one, various ministries and departments along with their functionaries, who were hitherto working from the Secretariat precincts, have gradually moved over to other locations.
While the Chief Minister will continue to function and administer from Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s Office is being readied to function from the Hyderabad Metro Rail Bhavan, about 6 km from the Secretariat.
The State Home Minister Mahmood Ali and his office will now be located at the Director General of Police Office at Lakdi-ka-Pool, recently inducted State IT Minister KT Rama Rao is functioning from the Municipal Corporation Complex at AC Guards, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao is expected to function from the Aranya Bhavan of the Forest department close to the Secretariat, and Health Minister Eatala Rajendar will function from the BRK Bhavan.
The office of the Chief Secretary SK Joshi and other key departments like the Revenue and Home have been relocated to the Burugula Ramakrishna Rao Building close to the Secretariat premises.
The move to construct a new Secretariat at the existing premises comes in the backdrop of the State not being able to secure necessary permissions to construct a new Greenfiled Secretariat at the Bison Polo Grounds adjacent the Parade Ground in Secunderabad.
According to sources, the demolition of the Secretariat buildings will be initiated after the Dasara festivities. The Government has been mulling two options to either demolish the existing building through implosion, a type of controlled blasting, or to use heavy equipment and raze it. A decision on this is likely in a few days.
Meanwhile, entry points to the Secretariat, the administrative hub of the State have been closed. These buildings, which went through couple of upgrades served as administrative hubs for over six and a half decades.
Normally busy Secretariat, now wears a desolate look and the entrances into the premises have been closed.
These buildings served as Secretariat since the days of chief minister Burugula Ramakrishna Rao and facilitated administration of other chief ministers including PV Narasimha Rao, Marri Channa Reddy, NT Rama Rao, N Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajasekhara Reddy.
Particular about vaastu, the Chief Minister Rao had laid the foundation for the new Secretariat about two months ago.
