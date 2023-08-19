Telangana Government received a record number of over 1.25 lakh applications for new liquor shops and earned about Rs. 2500 crore in the form of fees.

The response for the new liquor policy is an ‘all time high’ after the formation of the Telangana State, according to officials. For the previous round of licences issued two years ago, about 70,000 applications were received.

According to the new liquor policy of the State Government, the application process of new liquor shops began on August 4 2023 for a two year period beginning from December 1, 2023. A draw will be conducted to select the successful applicants on August 21.

Those who get licenses would need to pay the first phase of excise tax on August 21-22. The new shops can be opened from December 1, 2023 and can continue till November 30, 2025 as per the notification.

Also Read | Telangana CM announces resumption of farm loan waiver disbursals ahead of State Assembly elections

As per the new liquor policy announced by the State Government, the license fee per annum per shop is in the range of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.1 crore per annum depending on the population of the area. Licences will be issued to 2,620 outlets across the state out of which 786 are reserved for disadvantageous sections. In the State capital, there are 615 outlets.

The margin for the liquor traders has been fixed at 27 per cent for ordinary category and 20 per cent for premium category and beer.

Though the validity of the current licenses is till November 30, 2023, the tender process has commenced early in August itself in view of the state assembly elections slated at the end of this year.