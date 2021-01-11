Telangana to reopen schools on February 1

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Schools in Telangana will reopen on February 1. The classes will be restricted to the students in Class IX and above.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao asked the officials to make arrangements to reopen private and public schools.
He asked the officials to keep the school premises ready and hostels ready by January 25 so that the classes can be conducted from February 1. He held a review meeting with the Ministers and District Collectors on Monday.
He asked the Revenue officials to sort out issues with regard to the Dharani Portal within a week. “Make the Dharani Portal user-friendly by making required modifications. You should also open a window for NRIs to register lands using their passport numbers,” he said.
He said the government was in the process of streamlining the Revenue system with a view to putting an end to litigations and ensure a proper registry of land records.
While calling for a system to allow applicants to cancel or reschedule their slots (for registration), he wanted the list of prohibited lands updated regularly.
He asked the District Collectors to look into the issues and sort them out. He asked the officials to call for fresh applications for pending mutations and complete them within a week.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...