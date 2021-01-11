Telangana to reopen schools on February 1

Schools in Telangana will reopen on February 1. The classes will be restricted to the students in Class IX and above.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao asked the officials to make arrangements to reopen private and public schools.

He asked the officials to keep the school premises ready and hostels ready by January 25 so that the classes can be conducted from February 1. He held a review meeting with the Ministers and District Collectors on Monday.

Dharani portal

He asked the Revenue officials to sort out issues with regard to the Dharani Portal within a week. “Make the Dharani Portal user-friendly by making required modifications. You should also open a window for NRIs to register lands using their passport numbers,” he said.

He said the government was in the process of streamlining the Revenue system with a view to putting an end to litigations and ensure a proper registry of land records.

While calling for a system to allow applicants to cancel or reschedule their slots (for registration), he wanted the list of prohibited lands updated regularly.

He asked the District Collectors to look into the issues and sort them out. He asked the officials to call for fresh applications for pending mutations and complete them within a week.