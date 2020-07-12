Telangana to set up ₹25-cr cold storage facility for seeds

As it enters a regulated cropping system this kharif season, Telangana will set up a ₹25-crore ‘ultra-modern’ cold storage facility exclusively to store seeds.

Seeds produced by the Telangana Seed Development Corporation will be stored in the new storage facility. The facility will be ready by October.

“We are going to produce seeds in a big way as we entered regulated cropping system in the State. Telangana Agriculture University and Telangana Seed Development Corporation have started producing quality and fine quality seeds. To store the seeds, the government has decided to construct the cold storage facility,” Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said during a review meeting on Saturday.

He asked the officials to disburse Rythu Bandhu assistance to all the eligible farmers. Under the schemes, farmers get ₹5,000 each for every acre they own in kharif and rabi seasons to procure inputs. The Chief Minister’s direction in the backdrop of allegations that several genuine beneficiaries had not received the financial assistance.

“Though the State’s economy is not in good shape due to the coronavirus, we have released funds required for the implementation of the Rythu Bandhu,” he said.

He asked the officials to prepare a list with details on the disbursals.