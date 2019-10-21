Telangana transport strike: Cong leaders taken into custody

Even as the striking TSRTC employees resorted to a sit-in with their families in front of bus depots on Monday, the Opposition Congress (I)’s call for a massive protest and gherao of the Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s office in Hyderabad raised tensions.

The State Government swung into action quickly, taking several Congress (I) leaders, including Revanth Reddy and Jagga Reddy, into preventive custody, and some others into house arrest.Consequently, the main areas around Pranathi Bhavan, the CM’s spacious office, was choked with traffic.

The strike by the more than 50,000-strong State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has entered its 17th day. The matter is being addressed by the High Court and the Chief Minister has reportedly asked officials to look into the entire issue and its impact after a review on Sunday.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the TSRTC, which held a meeting with different political parties and people’s organisations, has announced a series of agitational programmes from October 21 to 27.

The Telangana High Court had on Friday directed the RTC and the employees to sit across the negotiating table and settle their disputes before October 28. The State Government is preparing to present its version on Monday.

The TSRTC JAC convenor, E Ashwathama Reddy, told presspersons on Sunday that RTC workers and their families would organise a sit-in in front of all bus depots in Telangana on Monday. The protest programmes would include ‘deeksha’ by women conductors in front of all the depots, a meeting with public representatives and a road blockade. “On October 27, Diwali will not be celebrated,” Reddy said, according to agency reports.

Meanwhile, schools have reopened after a prolonged Dusshera holidays.