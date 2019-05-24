Telangana turmeric farmers have the last laugh

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
After running out of options, distressed turmeric and red jowar farmers had decided to take the ballot route. As many as 176 of them from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha Constituency could secure an aggregate of 94,882 votes.
They all bit the dust but had the last laugh in their defeat. Though all of them lost their deposits, they were indirectly responsible for the defeat of Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President.
She lost to D Aravind of the BJP by about 70,000 votes.
The BJP, which fared badly in the recent Assembly elections, sprang a surprise by securing 4.80 lakh votes as against 4.09 lakh votes polled for the TRS. Interestingly, the TRS won 5.75 lakh votes in the seven Assembly constituencies in the December elections.
Nizamabad is one of the major turmeric hubs in the country. The farmers have been suffering losses because of the ever-dropping prices of the commodity, while the cost of production is seeing a steep rise.
To avoid the volatility and the uncertainty, they have been demanding the government to establish a Turmeric Board on the lines of Tobacco Board that regulates the tobacco crop and market.
The State government argued that the Centre should take a call, while successive governments at the Centre turned a blind eye.
“After all our efforts failed, we decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls in order to attract the attention of the nation to our problems,” a farmer from Armoor said.
Their ploy worked. the Nizamabad LS constituency hit national headlines as 185 candidates filed their nominations, including 176 by protesting farmers.
“Initially they took us lightly, but they sensed trouble later. Local leaders from the ruling party did approach us, asking us to withdraw our nominations, but they gave us no specific assurance. So we went ahead,” he said.
The highest votes were secured by V Lachhanna — 6,000. Another 20 farmers secured votes in the range of 1,000 to 3,000 and the rest in double or triple digits. But as a bloc, the 176 contesting farmers amassed 98,000 votes, good enough to snatch a possible victory for Kavitha.
The TRS alleged that they did have political connections and contested the poll with an ulterior motive to mar Kavitha’s prospects.
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
India will also get to experience this with the Levante Trofeo due to debut soon
The equity deal announced this week is a clear signal that the alliance is here to stay
The RV 400 electric bike definitely looks like a step towards the future of mobility
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor